At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Pune records highest temperature this season

The city, on Saturday, recorded its highest daily maximum temperature this summer season at 40.9°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier, the city had recorded the highest daily maximum temperature at 40.8 °C on March 30.However, residents were also witnessed light evening showers with thunderstorm activity on Saturday.

“Because of the presence of a troughline from Marathwada via Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka and presence of cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, Marathwada, south central Maharashtra, we are witnessing rainfall. On April 15 and 16, rainfall will continue and from April 17, it start normalising,”said, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, Pune.

Mercury levels are likely to remain at 40°C in Pune for the next four days. The mercury is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius above the normal temperature in most of the places in the state over the next five days, according to IMD.

IMD Pune predicted rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm activity on April 14 and 15 in isolated pockets of central Maharashtra including Pune, Marathwada and Vidarbha region.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra was reported from Bramhapuri at 44.2 °C.

Maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5°C) at many places over Assam and Meghalaya, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region; at a few places over central Maharashtra and Kerala; at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

It is sunny and raining

Areas like Pimpri, Hadapsar, Swargate, Sinhagad road and Kothrud received light rainfall on Saturday evening.

Date Temp

April 13 40.9 °C

March 30 40.8 °C

March 29 40.4 °C

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:30 IST