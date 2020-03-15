Awareness programmes held in Aundh, Baner slums to clear doubts about Covid-19

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:16 IST

Usha Gawane, a domestic help residing in Aundhgaon, approached Aundh Vikas Mandal (AVM) president Vaishali Patkar with a question as soon as Patkar commenced a demonstration on preventive measures regarding Covid-19 (coronavirus) held on Sunday.

“My daughter returned from Singapore recently after visiting her husband, but we are still to meet her in person, will it be OK to invite her home? Her in-laws are hesitant about her travel to the city from Daund,” asked Gawane. “The family has not stepped out of the house, except for bringing essentials from a nearby shop, and are hesitant to have guests at home,” she added.

Patkar assures her that if her daughter was checked for Covid-19 by health officials at the airport and then sent home, that means she has not contracted the virus.

Patkar along with other health inspectors are organising awareness programmes about Covid-19 in the slums areas of Aundh and Baner. Aundh Vikas Mandal is an association of citizens from Aundh and Baner.

“People should not rely on social media rumours. We aim to spread awareness among domestic helps about Covid-19,” said Patkar.

“Several precautions should be followed without fail, like washing hands with soap, check for symptoms of cold, cough and fever among their family members and seek medical help whenever needed,” said Patkar.

“As many of the women complained of non-availability and high prices of masks, I taught them how they could use a piece of cloth as a mask,” added Patkar.

Patkar has so far conducted five such programmes in the slums areas of Aundh and Baner and has been invited by the Bibvewadi Residents Association and residents of Tingarenagar to help reach out to the domestic helps there.