Balewadi and Baner residents join the bicycle sharing ride

More than 100 residents and students of Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium School rode on 200 PEDL bicycles deployed under the bicycle sharing scheme on Tuesday. This is the sixth phase of the smart city bicycle sharing scheme undertaken by the Pune smart city development corporation limited (PSCDCL).

Amol Balwadkar, corporator and president, Prabhag Samiti, inaugurated the smart public bicycle sharing scheme at High Street, Balewadi. Rajendra Jagtap, CEO of PSCDCL; and corporators Vijay Shewale, Baburao Chandere, Swapnali Saikar and Jyoti Kalamkar; and Sandip Kadam, assistant municipal commissioner from Aundh ward office, were present.

Following the good response to the bicycle sharing scheme in adjoining areas of Aundh and other parts of the city, the Pune smart city planned the initiative in Balewadi. Jagtap said, “Any government scheme becomes successful only through people participation. Along with additions, we are focusing on reducing imminent problems facing the city. Pune smart city corporation’s initiative of the public bicycle sharing is certainly helping reduce the issue of urban mobility faced residents of Pune. I appreciate the support from young students and residents of all age groups who are supporting the bicycle sharing scheme by availing the benefits of the facility that is aims for a healthy living and environment.”

“Residents of Baner-Balewadi area should avail the benefit from initiatives under the central government’s smart city mission. Baner-Balewadi has received the smart public bicycle sharing scheme on the occasion of the anniversary of the smart city mission. We will proactively promote the use of smart bicycles in our area and in the city, which will help getting Pune its old identity as the ‘city of cycles’ again,” said Balwadkar, corporator and president, Prabhag Samiti.

Students from Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium School participated in the smart bicycle rally promoting the cause of a healthy living, a safe and clean environment. According to Zoomcar spokesperson, “There are 40 stations across Baner-Balewadi area and about 500 bicycles with the per ride charge set as low as Rs 3 for 30 minutes.”

Residents can hire a smart bicycle from one station and drop it off at another, thus profiting from the last-mile connectivity offered by the smart public bicycle sharing scheme. Smart bicycle stations are located in front of D-mart, Chroma, Post-91, Cummins, Oh So Stoned, Prabhavee Tech Park, Mont Vert, Flavors of Hyderabad, Rasta Café, Sindhu Wadewale, Chaitanya Paratha, Wellness, Adidas, Classic Rock, and Crème Stone.

Smart city, Niti Aayog join hands to tackle urban issues

Pune smart city, one of the leading smart cities in the country, is all set to partner with Niti Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) to explore opportunities for crowdsourcing out of the box solutions and solve various citizen-centric and urban governance challenges.

According to Manojit Bose, chief knowledge officer of the Pune smart city development corporation limited (PSCDCL), “Smart cities are an important platform for deploying technology-led initiatives to solve challenges faced by any city on a regular basis. Thus, we decided to partner with Niti Aayog to build an ecosystem of partners, and come up with solutions.”

A high-level meeting was held recently in Delhi, between Anna Roy, adviser (industry), NITI Aayog, and the PSCDCL team.

Roy said, “I am very happy that NITI Aayog will be closely working with the Pune smart city corporation on exploring solutions for addressing various urban problems. The partnership would help us demonstrate how to leverage technology to achieve the government’s mission to set up 100 smart cities.”

Bose added, “This, one of its kind partnership, will help Pune smart city crowdsource, try out and implement solutions led by emerging technologies in Pune city, which could potentially be scaled up to other smart cities.”

About Niti Ayog

The National Institution for Transforming India, also known as Niti Aayog, is the policy think-tank of the Indian government. The organisation essentially is based on two hubs, the team India hub, which leads the engagement of states with the Central government, and the knowledge and innovation hub which builds Niti’s think-tank capabilities. Now, it is transforming itself as a state-of-the-art resource centre, with the necessary resources, knowledge and skills, that will enable it to act with speed, promote research and innovation, provide strategic policy vision for the government, and deal with contingent issues.