Barbers protest outside tehsildar office, demand opening of salons

pune

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:15 IST

The Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal- association for barbers staged a protest outside the tehsildar office in Chinchwad demanding the opening of salons across the city.

The MNM submitted a memorandum to the state government and the tehsildar for opening businesses across the state, however, a decision is still awaited.

“We have given a memorandum to tehsildar requesting him to help us out in this matter today. We have been told that a decision will be taken in 8 days, now we will wait and follow the instruction given by the tehsildar. I hope the government understands our condition,” said Ganesh Walunjkar, working president of MNM.

The memorandum states that 80 per cent of barbers shops and homes are rented properties and rent still has to be paid even if the businesses are shut. As many of them are not able to pay the rent, they have been told to vacate the commercial property. In addition, managing electric bills, bank loans, school fees, and medical bills are also getting tougher. A barber from Aundh also tried to commit suicide.

“We request the government to help us financially and allow us to open our shops in non-containment zones. If the government does not allow, then in future we will be opening our shops without anybody’s permission and if any unwanted things happen then the government will be responsible for it,” the release stated.

The association of barbers limited the number of protesters to 15-20 to the tehsil office out of which only 5 went inside while rest stood outside with placards.

“Many people wanted to come but we respect the law and order so we did not want to trouble the police. Our sole purpose is to start our businesses again,” added Walunjkar.