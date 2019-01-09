BMCC to award Pride of BMCC to Kulkarni and Gadgil

Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) past students association will be awarding Pride of BMCC award to two of the past students. “The award will be given to retired Air Marshal Sadanand Kulkarni and well known speaker and compere Sudhir Gadgil on January 13 in a grand function to be held on BMCC college grounds. “This function is also to celebrate the golden year of the college,” said vice-principal Jagdish Lanjekar.

“We will also be honouring former Principal professor A.B. Deshpande and Professor V. J. Joshi with the Guruvarya Award while Lt. Col. Deepak Agashe will receive the BMCC Gaurav Award.

Srinivas Patil, former chief minister of Sikkim, Girish Bapat, Pune guardian minister, Vishal Choradiya president of khadi corporation of Maharashtra will be present as the chief guest.

BMCC will also be awarding Divya Deshpande the Kanta Magar Krida Puraskar, Colonel Prasad Ghorpade, the Shahid Major Kunal Gosavi Award and Alok Rajwade will be awarded Balasaheb Sarpotdar Award, while Hemant Adilabadkar will be awarded Suhas Kulkarni Award, and Prakash Dhariwal will be awarded the Industry Award, Radhika Mandke and Sayali Gokhale both will be awarded the Phalinikar-Badminton Award and compere Nilima Kulkarni will be awarded the late Varunaraj Bhide Journalism award.

“The prestigious ‘Pride of BMCC Award’ is given by the college to veterans of the college, who have earned a reputation in social, cultural, political and educational fields, which include Sharad Pawar, Ram Naik, Cyrus Poonawala, Arvind Inamdar, Girish Bapat, Ravi Pandit and Vidura Nawal.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 16:52 IST