Bomb squad sweeps Pimpri area after blasts kill dogs

The Pimpri police called in the bomb detection and disposal squad on Sunday to sweep the Vallabhnagar area after two dogs were killed in a low-intensity explosion.

The explosives were allegedly strewn in the area by unidentified person(s).

"Yes, we called in the bomb squad. We are helping them look for the explosives. We will tell you the details after the search is over," said MR Ghuge, police sub inspector of Pimpri police station.

The two dog deaths were reported at 5 pm on Sunday. Police rushed to the spot, near the Vallabhnagar bus stand, and six bomb squad members joined them in hours-long search for possible explosives in the area.

This area is no stranger to explosions and the explosives were meant to illegally kill pigs, according to police.

A similar case was reported in 2015 from the exact same spot in Vallabhnagar. One dog had died in the earlier incident. “Colloquially, the explosives are called“dukkar bombs”, translated as ‘pig bombs’,” the police said.