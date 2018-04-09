Brief rain brings no respite to Puneites from searing heat

The city experienced unseasonal rains in various parts of the city on Sunday with a cloudy weather prevailing throughout the day. Despite the rain, there was no respite from the heat as the city recorded the temperature at 37.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the sky will remain cloudy in the city till Monday. The maximum temperature will be as high as 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will vary between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius this week.

IMD has predicted that between April 9 to 12 central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha region may witness rainfall and thunderstorms. On April 9, some places in Vidarbha may also witness stormy winds and thunderstorms.

Temperatures since the past few days have been increasing. Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday and a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was at 41.4 degrees Celsius in Akola and the lowest minimum was 31.2 degrees Celsius in Alibaug.

Rainfall and cloudy weather was reported all over Maharashtra, especially in the Konkan region on Sunday. Later, IMD forecast that on April 9, central Maharashtra and Marathwada may witness strong winds and thunderstorms. Some places in Vidarbha may also witness stormy winds and thunderstorms.