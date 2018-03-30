Campus Connect: English-speaking Indians still a minority, says vice-president, M Venkaiah Naidu

The vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said that language is a living tool - use it or you lose it. “If we lose a language we lose an important part of cultural identity,” he added.

He was addressing the ninth convocation of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth held on March 29, at their Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri Campus. Guardian minister for Pune, Girish Bapat and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The vice-president quoting Mahatma Gandhi, said “We, the English educated Indians often unconsciously make assumptions that the microscopic minority of English-speaking Indians are the whole of India.”

“All the states should consider using local languages extensively in day-to -day work and it could also be an integral part of school curriculum and an essential qualification for employment at appropriate levels in administration,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of language learning in our education system, vice-president said that it is a reflection of our ideas and values, out thoughts and emotions. “Language is a tool for transmission of culture and it is truly the life blood of a civilization,” he added. Elaborating on women empowerment, during his key address, he said, “It is my pleasure to be at this convocation ceremony, especially after I have seen that the majority of the graduating students are women.

“Currently, in our country, women are at influential positions, including the government.” As many as 1,056 students graduated at the ceremony with 19 of them receiving gold medals and 12 students being awarded PhD degrees.

Naidu said that higher education has a unique role in preparing torchbearers of tomorrow in different fields from medicine to management.

“It is essential for higher educational institutions to mould the next generation by inculcating core values of patriotism, honesty, responsibility, discipline, compassion, respect for women and pluralism,” he added.

He further advised the students not to be content with whatever knowledge that they have achieved till now, but to continue to aim for a higher goal.

“Education does not end with earning a degree, it is a sum total of knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviour and aims at the holistic development of a person. It is just not for employment but for enlightenment,” added Naidu.