Campus connect: With autonomous status, Pune’s SP College professors look at syllabus rejig and nurturing skills

Sir Parshurambhau College or S P College, as it is known, has been awarded the autonomous status and it is one among eight institutions in Maharashtra to have got the status.

The autonomous status has been conferred on the age-old institution after they submitted the proposal under the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of ten years, effective from 2019-2020 to 2028-2029

“We are very happy and excited to have received this status as this means we will have autonomy to plan the syllabus and evaluation methodology. The current syllabus is bulky and redundant and has less relevance to the market and industries in terms of student skill sets. It is important for the syllabus to be outcome oriented and should be beneficial to the students so that students have entrepreneurial qualities after completing college,” said Anil Dusane, vice-principal, planning and development, SP College.

The autonomous status is given to institutions who get National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score of 3.5 and above, by the University Grants Commission. SP College secured a score of 3.7

Satish Pawar, chairman, local management committee, S P College, and member of the managing committee, Shikshan Prasarak Mandali said, “ We have been constantly encouraging the college to apply for autonomous status as it would be advantageous to the students. It gives us the freedom to design a curriculum that is student centric and job-oriented. Exams can also be conducted independently.”

The way ahead

The college officials have already met to discuss the way ahead, apart from asking for inputs from students. The revised syllabus will begin from the upcoming academic year which starts from June 2019. While the economic students would like a course on Mathematics and Statistics, students from the Political Science department have asked for Public policy courses. Science students have asked for Bio-informatics, Electronics and Embedded systems. Art students have asked for courses in travel, tourism and mass communication to be added.

Though the autonomous status will be beneficial for the students who will be joining the college in June 2019, every student of the college is elated and is eager to pitch in their ideas towards creating an impactful syllabus.

Rohan Garge, a second year student studying B Sc said, “ We had an outdated syllabus which was created in 2013 The new syllabus must have project assignments, seminars to make the learning interesting. The students’ attendance would increase if the classes are made interesting.”

Pratiksha Ghodke, a third year student studying B Sc (zoology) said that she is proud of her college. “We have many restrictions in terms of practicals and on working on research projects. With the new syllabus, there will be better opportunities to try newer experiments which can be carried forward later, post college too.

Nachiket Joshi, a second year student studying BSc said, “It is the best thing to have happened to my college. Right now, all departments have been working independently and with autonomous status, we can work together towards one idea.”

