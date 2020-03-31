Captain of India’s women rugby team tackles lockdown in Pune with ‘work out of the day’, ‘breakout sessions’ over the net

pune

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:03 IST

Vahbiz Bharucha, captain of India’s women rugby team is connected to the game via the internet even during the lockdown. Apart from the game, Bharucha is catching up on the ‘traditional’ quarantine routine of doing the household chores. A resident of Camp, Bharucha explains her current daily routine.

Morning session

I am a physiotherapist by profession, so I treat patients during this time (only those who really need my presence). I follow-up with all my other clients via social media.

Afternoon session

The first half of the afternoon I devote to doing household chores like cleaning and sweeping my house. Post lunch, I train inside my house or on the terrace of our building. These workouts are usually sent out by our coaches from South Africa. Coach Jannie Brooks is our strength and conditioning coach. He puts out daily WODs (work out of the day) on his Instagram handle, which I follow. His latest upload is the 1,000 repetition challenge. Through the workout, you end up completing 1,000 repetitions distributed over 10-12 exercises- these comprises variations of squats, lunges, push-ups and core. At times, I just do cardio by running up and down the six floors of my building over a predefined time limit.

Evening session

I just relax in the evening, eat good food, write my diary, plan the next day and binge watch videos on the internet. I also watch rugby games (men’s, women’s and even my own games) to get those visuals in place, so that I can practice it whenever the time comes. I watch at least two 7s games and one 15s game.

I look at these for reference points, to learn, to practice as and when the situation permits. Watching games helps me grow and it broadens my point of view of a scenario. I watch players who play the same position as I do (number 8) and I look at everything from how they place their hands in a scrum to what skills and speed would they possess and in turn work on myself because now I have the visual in my mind.

Also something that we (rugby India) have begun on Wednesday evenings at 7pm is “The Breakdown Session,” where people get to interact live with the national stars of India rugby over the Rugby India Instagram portal. So, inching to a Wednesday, I am preparing for that too.

No gyms

I do basic exercises like squats, push-ups, lunges, core, burpees and then, their infinite variations. As rugby players, we also need to keep our running continuously in check, so I step out early mornings just outside my building and do some shuttles to get those strides in place and my cardio vascular system pumping.

Hobbies

I love colouring and spend a lot of time doing that.