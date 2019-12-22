Car catches fire in Pimpri

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 21:19 IST

A car caught fire in Kalewadi on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

One water tender and a fire engine were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The car was heading towards Pimpri when it suddenly caught fire at 12.20pm. The incident took place near D-Mart in Kalewadi due to short circuit, said Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade officials.

Kiran Gawade, fire brigade chief, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said, “The moving car suddenly caught fire after which the driver jumped out of the vehicle towards safety. In no time, the car was engulfed in flames.”

“We informed the police about the incident and fire was brought under control within twenty minutes,” he said.

Police inspector Satish Mane of the Pimpri police said, “The police assisted the fire brigade to carry out the operation. The fire took place due to an internal short circuit,” he said.

We appeal to the people to give way to fire and police vehicles on the duty, he added.

