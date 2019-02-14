CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Dabholkar murder case before Pune court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet before the Pune court against two suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

The investigating agency filed a supplementary chargesheet against Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the alleged shooters in the Dabholkar murder case. The 450-word chargesheet filed in the special court of SS Gosavi accused Andure and Kalaskar of shooting down the rationalist.

“We have filed a supplementary chargesheet today (November 13) in the Pune court,” said a spokesperson of the CBI. The duo, arrested in August 2018, has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, when he was out for a morning walk, by bike-borne assailants.

Andure was arrested on August 18, 2018 while Kalaskar was arrested on September 3, 2018. According to CBI officials, Andure shot Dabholkar first, followed by Kalaskar. Both of them are currently lodged in jail.

So far, the agency has arrested six persons, including Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawade, in the case.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:26 IST