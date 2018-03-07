Central government approves Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro corridor on PPP basis

The Central government on Wednesday, approved the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro corridor in Pune on a public private partnership (PPP) basis.

Pune metropolitan region development authority’s (PMRDA) chief executive officer (CEO) Kiran Gitte said, “The nod has been received for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro corridor by the Central government and they have approved Rs.1,300 crore as viability gap funding for the same. The Maharashtra government had already cleared this project which will be executed by the PMRDA.”

Gitte said that the secretary of economic affairs, officers from the urban development department, Niti Aayog , department of finance and other ministries were present at a meeting, along with PMRDA officials, to clear the project. “Now PMRDA will be able to start administrative work and the tendering process,” Gitte said.

State chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the driving force behind the clearance for this Metro line happening on the fast track. Fadnavis wrote a letter to the finance ministry and requested the Centre to give priority to the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar route, for which the state cabinet gave its nod on January 2 of this year.

Pune’s Metro line 3 between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is 23.3 km in length and is expected to cost Rs.8,313 crore. Work is already on for the first two lines, between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Swargate, and Vanaz to Ramwadi.