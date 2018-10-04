Chatuhshrungi temple trust plans new escalator

The Chatushrungi temple trust has submitted a proposal to the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) for the installation of an escalator that will transport devotees and visitors from the foot of the hill all the way to the top, where the temple is located.

“We will begin renovation of the temple post-Navaratri and this will include the escalator. The proposal is for a two- way escalator, two-metres wide, on the right-hand side of the temple,” said Dilip Angal, managing trustee.

Suhas Angal, chairman of the trust, added, “The idea is to facilitate senior citizens and the physically challenged reaching the top. The escalator should be ready by next Navaratri.”

Angal said that the trust, pending all approvals, have pegged the approximate cost for the escalator ar Rs 1 crore.

“This year for Navaratri we will be serving water to devotees and have made special barricades to move the darshan queues. We have also insured the temple with an accidental cover of Rs 4 crore,” Angal said.

This year, for Navaratri, the Chatushrungi temple deity will sport gold head gear weighing 1,500 gms, costing approximately Rs 5 lakh. “The design is an antique design with rubies and diamonds and was originally designed by my grandfather,”said Rajabhau Waikar, the jeweller who has created the ‘crown’.

