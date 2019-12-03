City innovators bag MCCIA awards for entrepreneurship, CSR and green initiatives

pune

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:57 IST

A patented sensor for fuel measurement and monitoring in gensets, a data science product for predictive forecasting and text mining of data and a rice de-husking machine which minimises the labour of farm women are among the innovations by city entrepreneurs that have won the prestigious innovation and entrepreneurship awards instituted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

The awards were announced by Pradip Bhargava, president, MCCIA and Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA, at a press conference on Tuesday.

The awards will be presented ceremoniously on December 5 at 6pm at the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Shivajinagar. Abhay Firodia, chairman, Force Motors Limited will be the chief guest at the function.

Girbane said that there was tremendous response from entrepreneurs in various categories of awards that recognises meritorious work in innovation, entrepreneurship, corporate social responsibility, green initiatives, first generation successful entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs.

Bhargava said, “The innovative ideas have shaped the businesses of these individuals who have made a difference in the society. We are lauding their efforts for bringing about innovative products and adding value to businesses and the society,” he said.

The BG Deshmukh (IAS) corporate social responsibility award will be presented to Krishanan Komandur, chief executive, Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative; Sapna Rathi, executive director, Windsor Shelters and Ritu Chhabria, managing trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation and director, Finolex Industries.

Vijay Deshpande, founder of SAM Integrations Pvt Ltd, which has been selected for the GS Parkhe memorial award for innovation and entrepreneurship, said, “We feel proud to say that we have not stopped after getting one patent. Now, we are venturing into usage of innovative concepts and technologies for level measurement. We have two manufacturing units and we provide employment to more than 125 people with a good gender diversity.”

SAM is now venturing into irrigation automation products as a new business venture.

Ujjwala Gosavi, proprietor, Climber Systems was selected for designing the rice de-husking machine. The machine makes brown rice through cold milling process without increasing the temperature and thus, preserving the nutrients.

The machine minimises the laborious work of women who make brown rice by hand-pounding method.

This machine can be operated on solar power in remote areas and has low maintenance cost.

According to MCCIA, Windsor Shelters became the first real estate firm in Maharashtra to recognise the need for upgrading the skills of women labourers working at construction sites. It organised a masonry training programme exclusively for them in association with Kushal-Credai and Pune Metro.

An initiative by Sapna Rathi, executive director, Windsor Shelters, the first batch consisted of 30 women who are now certified masons.

Rathi said that she undertook the training of women labourers after she learnt of a similar skill development programme being conducted for men by Kushal Credai Pune.