Pune may get few spells of rains till July 8

Even as widespread rainfall at most places has been predicted for Konkan and Goa till July 5, central Maharashtra is likely to get scattered rainfall at few places during this period, according to India meteorological department (IMD).

An IMD official said, “Pune is likely to receive few spells of rain till July 8. Warnings of heavy rainfall at isolated places over central Maharashtra are issued for July 5 and July 6, while heavy rainfall is also likely in Vidarbha on July 6.”

Pune on Monday received 1.6mm rainfall, while the amount recorded at Lohegaon was 1mm. The total seasonal rainfall recorded in the city so far is 148 mm, which is less by 0.5 mm with respect to the normal expected rainfall.

According to the Met office, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to get scattered rainfall till July 5 following which the intensity of rainfall will increase.

Most places in Marathwada and Vidarbha too remained dry on Monday barring Wardha which received 23mm rainfall. The highest temperature in the state on Monday was recorded at Jalgaon at 37.6 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at Mahabaleshwar at 16.5 degree Celsius.