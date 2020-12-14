e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Cleaner directing crane driver dies in accident at Deccan

Cleaner directing crane driver dies in accident at Deccan

The deceased was identified as Arvindkumar Lal Bachchan Yadav (20).

pune Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The driver of the crane has been identified as Rajkumar Uaav (32) a resident of Pimple-Gurav of Pune.
The driver of the crane has been identified as Rajkumar Uaav (32) a resident of Pimple-Gurav of Pune. (HT PHOTO)
         

A cleaner working on a crane in Deccan died in an accident on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Arvindkumar Lal Bachchan Yadav (20). He was on the crane, guiding the driver along FC road, when an unidentified truck rammed into his side of the crane, according to a complaint lodged by the driver of the crane.

The driver of the crane has been identified as Rajkumar Uaav (32) a resident of Pimple-Gurav of Pune. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital at 5am when the incident happened, but was declared dead under treatment at 12 noon.

A case under Sections 279, 228, 304(a), 427 of IPC and Sections 184, 132(a)(C), and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Deccan police station.

top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘I had only played against him’: Finch surprised at Kohli’s new demeanour
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In