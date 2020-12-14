Cleaner directing crane driver dies in accident at Deccan

pune

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:24 IST

A cleaner working on a crane in Deccan died in an accident on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Arvindkumar Lal Bachchan Yadav (20). He was on the crane, guiding the driver along FC road, when an unidentified truck rammed into his side of the crane, according to a complaint lodged by the driver of the crane.

The driver of the crane has been identified as Rajkumar Uaav (32) a resident of Pimple-Gurav of Pune. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital at 5am when the incident happened, but was declared dead under treatment at 12 noon.

A case under Sections 279, 228, 304(a), 427 of IPC and Sections 184, 132(a)(C), and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Deccan police station.