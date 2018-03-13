Cloudy evenings for next 48 hours in Pune: IMD

Weather condition across the state, including Pune, is likely to remain dry on March 14 while rain and thundershowers are expected at isolated places over Konkan region, Goa, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha region between March 15 and March 17. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is not likely in Pune, but the city is expected to have cloudy skies during the evening in the next 48 hours.

On Tuesday, Pune experienced a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded to be 17.1 degrees Celsius. Officials from the IMD, Pune, said, "In the coming days, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to drop by one to two degrees."

According to IMD, the city is likely to experience cloudy weather towards the evening hours for the next 48 hours.

The officials added that on March 14 and March 15, the maximum temperature predicted for the city would be one degree less at 36 degrees Celsius as compared to 37 degrees as seen on Tuesday. The minimum temperature too is expected to be less by one degree.

"From March 16 to March 19, the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature would be around 15-16 degrees Celsius," said the officials. Meanwhile, parts of Maharashtra witnessed showers on Sunday and Monday. Districts from Vidarbha and Marathwada region, including Yavatmal and Nanded, witnessed heavy showers.

Warmer pre monsoon season

According to the weekly weather report released by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, during the pre monsoon season from March to May 2018, temperatures at all subdivisions, including Pune, would remain warmer than normal. The report states that seasonal average temperatures over many of the subdivisions from northwest and neighbouring central India are likely to be above normal by more than 1 degree Celsius. Normal to above normal heat wave conditions are likely over the core heat wave zone.

According to IMD, the highest maximum temperature recorded so far in the country was in central Maharashtra at Nadurbar. The highest maximum temperature was recorded to be 43 degrees Celsius on March 3.