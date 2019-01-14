Common mobility card to replace MiCard launched by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited

Common mobility card which will be inclusive of multiple models of transport and also address inter-modal issues is likely to replace the current Mi card which was launched by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for passengers as a part of the smart city initiative.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) chief Brijesh Dixit earlier this month had said, “We are currently exploring ways in which we can introduce this common mobility card which will be inclusive of multiple models of transport. The proposal is in the planning stages as of now, however, once it becomes operational, it will integrate PMPML as well.”

Reacting to Maha-Metro’s comment on the issue, Subhash Gaikwad, official spokesperson of PMPML said, “Meetings about the new mobility card between the officials of PMPML and Maha-Metro are taking place on a regular basis. As of now, we have shared the details of PMPML’s MI card with the metro officials.”

Once the proposal is finalised, we will stop our existing services of MI cards and will replace them with the new mobility cards by the Maha-Metro, said Gaikwad.

According to Gaikwad, as the new cards come into use, the current MI cards issued by the PMPML will be taken back by the department.

On June 25, 2016, as a part of the first phase of the smart city project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the mobility card in Pune. However, the concept of MI card was rejected by the citizens citing many limitations in proposals offered in the PMPML’s card.

Ever since it was launched, the PMPML has issued only 29, 000 MI cards where many of them have been given to the government employees from various departments.

Explaining one of the major problems in the PMPML’s MI card, Sanjay Shitole, secretary of PMP Pravasi Manch said, “The basic idea of the card was good, however, it had many limitations. The card lacked the facility of daily passes which should have been the priority. Also, the authorities had already fixed the amount at which the card was to be recharged.”

According to Shitole, the recharge facility should have been kept flexible depending on the need of the end consumer.

He added, “The application process takes 8-10 days’ time from the date of application. Furthermore, there is no way of recharging the card online. The passengers have to come to point of sale (POS) centres to recharge their cards. Therefore, if the passengers have to come to PMPML to recharge or renew their cards or passes, one cannot help but presume the card system to be redundant.”

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:49 IST