Computer breakdown at Mahaportal exam puts students in protest mode

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:01 IST

At least 300 students, who came from various parts of the state to give an online test under the Mahaportal examination scheme at Alard College of Engineering and Management, Hinjewadi, staged a protest on the college premises, after computers broke mid-examination.

According to the students, the examination was for the position of a junior clerk in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The system broke down several times and electricity supply was also disconnected.

The exam, a two-hour online test, was scheduled to begin at 10 am. However, within 30 minutes, supply went off and a supervisor asked students to step out of the examination hall, students allege.

Yogesh Ghuge, a student who was appearing for the examination said, “We started with the online test as per schedule. However, within a few minutes most of the computers started to break down. When we tried to restart the computers and log in, the system showed errors. Not just that, the power supply also went off during the examination.”

“We could not complete our test, and were asked to leave the examination hall. We staged a protest against the administration and its mismanagement. Most The administration said that they will reschedule the examination soon, but, all the students had to suffer a lot,” added Ghuge.

The youth wing leaders and volunteers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined the protest. The youth wing leaders demanded an immediate shut down of the scheme.

Mahaportal exam

To bring transparency in the recruitment process of class 3 and 4 staff in the state government, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis had introduced Mahaportal examination scheme in 2017.