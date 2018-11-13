Cong will not join hands with MNS, AIMIM: Prithviraj Chavan in Pune

Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan who was in the city on Monday addressing a press conference on various issues, cleared that Congress will not strike an alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming Lok sabha elections.

Chavan said, “Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already started discussion for an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Discussions are going on at the state level and not on a particular seat.”

When asked if Congress would join hands with MNS and AIMIM, Chavan responded saying, “Congress will be ready to join hands with Prakash Ambedkar but not with AIMIM. Similarly, Congress will not have alliance with MNS.” However, Ambedkar, who represents Bharipa Bahijan Mahasangh, has already said he will contest next general elections with AIMIM.

When asked if NCP is willing to do alliance with MNS, Chavan clearly said that NCP can have discussions with MNS but Congress will not do the talks. NCP claimed on Pune Lok Sabha seat and while speaking about it Chavan clarified that talks are going on for alliance but no discussions are going on specific seats.”

There are rumours that Chavan will contest from Pune Lok Sabha seat. Chavan clarified that he will not contest Lok Sabha election from Pune and it’s all rumours. He also announced to contest assembly election from Kara’s assembly election.”

Chavan attacks Modi over demonetisation

Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed him by saying he pushed the Indian economy in danger by taking wrong decisions.

Congress celebrated November 12 as a black day for completing two years of note ban decision. “Note ban decision was taken without any planning which affected 80 per cent population of the country. All the financial magazines at global level criticised this decision,” said Chavan.

Even RBI’s recent annual report put all the facts in front of citizens and clarified that it was a shock to the Indian economy. Chavan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attacking on various institutions like Judiciary, Central bureau of investigation (CBI), Central vigilance committee which is wrong.He demanded that central government should announce the minutes of board directors while taking the note ban decision.

Chavan blamed the government saying Modi regime wants to pull ₹3 lakh crore money from the Reserve bank of India (RBI) and there is a cold war going on for it between the government and RBI. There are chances that in next few days RBI governor might quit the job or allow government to pull money from RBI.

Chavan appealed that the government should appoint joint parliament committee in Rafel case. The Rafeal case is pending with Supreme court. Chavan said that Ideally the government should declare Rafeal prices to the public . France government did not have problem in it then why is BJP worrying about it.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:16 IST