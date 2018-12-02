Construction norms near Pune Lohegaon airport revised

Constructions in the blue zone around Pune airport can be initiated on the basis of plinth check survey conducted by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) as per the rules revised by the civic body. However, any building construction above 627 metres from ground level would continue to require a no objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry of defence (MoD).

While the defence ministry’s permission would be required for any construction in the red zone which is a three kilometre radius (east and west to the airport) as per the colour coded zoning map (CCZM), the blue zone is the area after the red zone up to 12 km.

Plinth checking will be done by the PMC using the Google Earth application. Plinth is the part of a building structure between the ground level and the level of the lowest floor above ground level.

Obtaining an NOC from the defence ministry for any elevated construction near the airport is mandatory as the Lohegaon airport is primarily a defence airport which has allowed civilian air operations.

“Till now, it was mandatory for developers to obtain clearance certificate from the Survey of India which is India’s central engineering agency in charge of mapping and surveying. It usually takes more than eight months to obtain the clearance certificate owing to the slow pace of work. As the plinth check will now be done by the PMC, this will happen in less than one month which will solve many problems that are frequently faced by the developers,” said Rajendra Raut, chief of PMC building permission department.

According to a civic official, short-staffed Survey of India used to take long time to give clearance certificate. With PMC carrying out the plinth check in a month and getting the report approved from Survey of India, the construction process will be expedited benefiting the real estate sector of Pune.

Considering the slow pace of work by the Survey of India, PMC has also written to the MOD to give the civic body the sole authority of issuing clearance certificates to the developers, which will then be submitted to the defence ministry. Lohegaon, Yerawada, Dhanori, Wadgaonsheri and Kharadi are among the areas which will benefit on a huge scale due to these changes.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 14:45 IST