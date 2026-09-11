PM Modi's BRICS schedule today: Meetings with Russia's Putin, Iran's Pezeshkian

Apart from Putin, Modi will also meet United Nations (UN) secretary general António Guterres, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

So far, the biggest name to arrive in Delhi on Friday has been Russian President Vladimir Putin. He landed at the Palam Air Force base after midnight to take part in the summit. Putin will also meet PM Modi for a bilateral meeting on Friday. Follow LIVE updates here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy schedule on Friday as the BRICS Summit kicks off in New Delhi. Many foreign dignitaries have already arrived in the national capital, with meetings with PM Modi scheduled throughout the day.

How are traffic restrictions being managed in Delhi for the BRICS Summit?

How are traffic restrictions being managed in Delhi for the BRICS Summit?

Why is there such heightened security in Delhi during the BRICS Summit?

Why is there such heightened security in Delhi during the BRICS Summit?

What are the key meetings scheduled for PM Modi during the BRICS Summit?

What are the key meetings scheduled for PM Modi during the BRICS Summit?

While the Modi-Putin meeting is expected around 3:30pm on Friday, the meeting with Guterres will follow that. Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister at around 6:15pm, and Subianto is expected to meet Modi an hour later.

Security tightened in Delhi Anti-drone systems overlooking key locations, more than 30,000 security personnel deployed across the city, emergency response plans, decorated public spaces and teams tasked with clearing stray animals – Delhi is pulling out all stops as it prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026 from Friday.

The Delhi Police has deployed nearly 30,000 personnel for the summit, including 15,000 city police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces.

Anti-drone systems have been installed at around 14 strategic locations across central, south and southwest Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, and nine hotels where foreign dignitaries are staying, senior police officers said. The systems will monitor the skies along routes connecting the Indira Gandhi International and Palam airports with hotels, Bharat Mandapam and other sensitive locations, they said.

“The anti-drone systems have been installed at strategic locations for keeping a close vigil on the skies over the routes around IGI and Palam airports and the hotels, as well as the event venue and other sensitive locations,” an officer said.

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As part of the heightened security, Delhi Police chief Anurag Kumar on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on the operation of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders and hot air balloons across the Capital from September 10 to 14 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials said that the entire summit security operation has been divided into four regions -- airports, hotels, designated VVIP routes and Bharat Mandapam. Each is headed by a special commissioner of police, assisted by senior officers. These regions have been further divided into nine zones led by deputy commissioners of police and 27 sectors headed by ACPs and inspectors.

Trained commandos from the National Security Guard and Delhi Police will be deployed at Bharat Mandapam and the hotels. At least 200 police control room vans will be positioned at strategic locations and remain mobile during the summit.

Hotel staff, catering workers and sanitation personnel working in sensitive locations have also undergone verification, with temporary identification cards issued to those cleared for access.