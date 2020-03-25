Construction workers to receive food packets from Credai Pune metro

pune

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Pune metro will be distributing food material to construction workers from Thursday.

Currently, there are approximately 20,000 workers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Most construction workers are from outside Pune or the state and while we wanted them to stay back, majority of them returned to their hometowns when panic spread among the masses. However, a large number of workers along with their family are still in the city,” said Suhas Merchant, president, Credai Pune metro.

“Each packet will contain raw food items for four people, estimated to last a week. Eight vehicles have been loaded with packets and we will start distribution on Thursday. We plan on expanding this service next week,” added Merchant.