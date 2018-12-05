Couple from Uttar Pradesh booked for sexually assaulting, cheating Pune-based woman

A man and his wife were booked for sexually assaulting and cheating a Pune-based woman.

Not only did the man dupe the city-based woman, he also sexually assaulted her and managed to transfer ownership of half her property to himself, according to the complainant.The two were identified as Tarush alias Shibu Siddiqui and Rakshi Shibu Siddiqui, both residents of Govindpur colony of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In 2010, the 29-year-old complainant submitted that Siddiqui, who was known to her, had acquired illicit visuals of her. He then used it to blackmail her into giving him lakhs of rupees. If she refused, he threatened to upload the photos and videos to social media websites. The money was transferred to his account, she said.

The woman also submitted in her complaint that half her property, was forcefully transferred in Siddiqui’s name. The ownership of the flat was transferred to Siddiqui through ‘bakshish patra’, the woman said.

The complainant also said that Siddiqui came to her house in Pune, where she resides and sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the period of eight years.A case under Sections 376(n), 377 (intercourse against order of nature), 420, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man and his wife at Sangvi police station. Assistant police inspector Alka Sarag of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 16:25 IST