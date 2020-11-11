e-paper
Couple loses Rs 23.41 lakh in lottery bait in Pune

Victims receive a call from an unidentified mobile number informing them of winning a lottery of Rs 25 lakh of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:52 IST
A couple from Hingne Khurd fell for a Rs25 lakh “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Lottery” bait offered by unknown telecallers and ended up losing Rs23.41 lakh between August and September. The crime took place between August 20 and November 9, according to the complaint.

The victims received a call from an unidentified mobile number where the accused told them that they had won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and messaged them on WhatsApp details related to their mobile number and fake certificate of win and payable amount.

The called duped the couple to transfer money in a bank account towards early release of lottery payment. The couple deposited Rs 23.41 lakh amount through different online transactions, but did not receive the lottery payment. Later, they approached the police.

The Sinhgad police have lodged a case under Information Technology Act Sections 66 and IPC 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) against the accused. Police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare said cyber crime cell is probing the case.

