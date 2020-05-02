Covid-19: 73-year-old with multiple co-morbidities tests negative after 22 days in Pune

pune

A rare case of a 73-year-old man with multiple co-morbid conditions testing negative for Covid-19 after 22 days in the hospital occurred in Pune on Friday.

The miraculous recovery of the patient occurred at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital where more than 58 of the total 92 Covid-19 patients have died as of April 30.

Admitted to the hospital on April 9, the man suffered from a number of serious ailments including chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, pneumonia, severe anaemia and respiratory failure.

A resident of Laxminagar, Yerawada, he is continuing his treatment in the hospital as he requires dialysis. He has now been shifted to the non-covid-19 ICU (intensive care unit).

The hospital in a press note said the patient was initially admitted for high blood pressure and kidney ailments and later tested positive for Covid-19 infection. After being admitted to the hospital, he was detected with respiratory failure, severe anaemia and kidney failure and was being treated for the same in the ICU ward.

He was also given seven units of blood during the treatment process as the kidney failure had led to an increase in creatinine in the blood of the patient.

The patient had to undergo haemodialysis 10 times during the course of the treatment and later it was found that he also suffered from chronic kidney disease.

Due to the respiratory failure, he was being supplied with oxygen through the ventilator.

The patent tested positive for Covid-19 infection on April 10 and eventually on April 25 and 26, he tested negative for the virus after which he was declared free of the disease.