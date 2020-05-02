e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Covid-19: 73-year-old with multiple co-morbidities tests negative after 22 days in Pune

Covid-19: 73-year-old with multiple co-morbidities tests negative after 22 days in Pune

pune Updated: May 02, 2020 18:32 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

A rare case of a 73-year-old man with multiple co-morbid conditions testing negative for Covid-19 after 22 days in the hospital occurred in Pune on Friday.

The miraculous recovery of the patient occurred at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital where more than 58 of the total 92 Covid-19 patients have died as of April 30.

Admitted to the hospital on April 9, the man suffered from a number of serious ailments including chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, pneumonia, severe anaemia and respiratory failure.

A resident of Laxminagar, Yerawada, he is continuing his treatment in the hospital as he requires dialysis. He has now been shifted to the non-covid-19 ICU (intensive care unit).

The hospital in a press note said the patient was initially admitted for high blood pressure and kidney ailments and later tested positive for Covid-19 infection. After being admitted to the hospital, he was detected with respiratory failure, severe anaemia and kidney failure and was being treated for the same in the ICU ward.

He was also given seven units of blood during the treatment process as the kidney failure had led to an increase in creatinine in the blood of the patient.

The patient had to undergo haemodialysis 10 times during the course of the treatment and later it was found that he also suffered from chronic kidney disease.

Due to the respiratory failure, he was being supplied with oxygen through the ventilator.

The patent tested positive for Covid-19 infection on April 10 and eventually on April 25 and 26, he tested negative for the virus after which he was declared free of the disease.

top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news