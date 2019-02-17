‘Curious’ visitors attend ‘Open Mosque day’ in Pune to know more about Islam

At least 100 people from different religions visited a mosque during the ‘Open Mosque Day’ held at Azam campus on Saturday.

Alisha Karpe, a second-year law student of New Law College, Bharti Vidyapeeth, said, “I wanted to know more about this religion and so I came to the campus.”

Swati Thory, who hails from Jaipur visited the mosque out of curiosity. “I live in an area where most of my neighbours are Muslims. I was always curious to know about the way the community members worship inside the mosque. It was interesting to see how they pray and why they say namaaz five times.”

“O Lord, forgive my sins and open the doors of mercy for me, you say this dua while entering the mosque,” said Nazneen Shah, a member of the Jamaate-Islami Hind, as she explained the meaning to the visitors.

Sanyogita Tiwari who hails from Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh said, “I always had questions on what is the notion of Allah, or what is Azan and I have got my answers.”

Dhirendra Rajpurohit from Jodhpur, Rajasthan said that many of his misconceptions were clarified. “It is a good platform to seek answers regarding the religion,” he said.

Chandrakant Bhosale, senior police inspector, Lashkar police station who visited the mosque said, “This mosque is in my jurisdiction. I have been to many mosques and it is interesting to see people from all faiths here today.”

