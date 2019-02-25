Cycle thefts in Pune: 47 reported in 2018 as against 39 in 2017

At a time when Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is promoting public bicycle sharing in the city, the city has witnessed an increase in thefts of bicycles.

As many as 47 cycle theft cases have been reported in 2018 as against 39 such incidents in 2017.

The annual crime statistics revealed by Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Friday, February 22, stated that out of 47 cases only 15 were detected. In 2017, out of 39 cycle thefts, only 11 have been detected. The commissionerate data also states that percentage wise, cycle theft crimes have increased by 21 per cent.

The Pune municipal corporation under its public bicycle sharing plan for the city has introduced as many as 6,000 new bicycles for Puneites by tying up with ridership firms. Days after the plan was launched in December 2017, civic officials said at least 25 per cent of the bicycles were vandalised by miscreants and an FIR had been lodged by the project head.

Activists monitoring the cases reveal that policemen who are busy with other duties find it less appealing to detect petty thefts like stealing cycles. According to them, the commitment to track down the bicycle thieves and subsequent arrest is missing from the law enforcers which makes it a crime without a consequence.

Police commissioner K Venkatesham said that the policemen have been instructed to register a complaint related to any theft and the concerned investigation officer will investigate.

