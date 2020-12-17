Despite promise, PMC fails to offer compensation to civic staff who died of Covid-19

pune

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:56 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a civic job for a family member of the municipal corporation employee who succumbs to Covid-19 while on duty. However, the civic body has not paid any amount to many such employees who died due to the infection.

At least 46 civic employees have lost their lives due to Covid-19 since April and of these, the labour welfare department has proposed compensation for 21 employees and tabled it in front of the general body for approval. Most of the deceased employees were conservancy staffs, who had been working at forefront during the pandemic.

Shivaji Duandkar, chief labour officer, who is also handling charge of the municipal secretary, said, “We scrutinised 21 proposals which claimed Rs 1 crore compensation. The proposal has been tabled in the general body meeting. However, it is still pending as the general body has not met due to the pandemic.”

As per the scheme, the municipal corporation will contribute Rs 50 lakh and the central government will provide the remaining Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family. At present, the corporation has sent a proposal of Rs 50 lakh to the state government which will be sent to the central government for final approval.

Kishor, brother of Vinod Nandgaonkar, a civic employee, said, “My younger brother who was working as part of the conservancy staff in the Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri ward office died on duty due to Covid-19. It is very painful that the corporation had promised to give compensation, but we haven’t received it even after six months.”

Diksha Mane, daughter of late Deepak Mane, a civic employee, who died in June, said, “My father was working with the drainage department. He died due to Covid-19 infection. Corporation has not given us anything. I am studying in Class 9 and live with my mother. We don’t have any other source of income. Now, we are using our savings. Corporation should do something as early as possible.”

City mayor Murlidhar Mohol had instructed the municipal commissioner to execute the scheme and prepare details for it. “The corporation has decided to give Rs 25 lakh to the family of the victim who died due to Covid-19 and offer a job to one of the family members or give Rs 50 lakh without offering job to family member. It has not been delayed. We will disburse the money soon.”

“As far as the Rs 1 crore compensation amount is concerned, we are ready to pay the amount of Rs 50 lakh and remaining will be paid by the central government,” he added.