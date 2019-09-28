Developers ignite creativity, enthusiasm at Devfest Pune 2019

pune

Youngsters can now start small and scale up with the help of new tools and technologies, said experts at Devfest Pune 2019 organised by Google Developer Group (GDG) in the city on Saturday. Google Developer Group, a voluntary organisation set up in the city in 2011 has been bringing young minds together to foster tech creativity and solve meaningful problems.

At least 1,000 young techies, including 400 women professionals, converged at the eighth edition of Devfest Pune 2019. The fest brought world-class experts in emerging technologies including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, android, and web to Pune for a day.

The keynote was delivered by Mansi Joshi, director of Software Engineering Google and Sandeep Gupta, product manager TensorFlow Google.

Mahaveer Mutha, member of Google Developer Group and one of the organisers of Devfest 2019, said, “While the fest deliberated on newer technologies through interesting workshops, learning sessions, fun activities and product booths, our focus is also to see how we can get women back to technology, especially those who have taken a break from work after marriage.”

Pranoti Nandurkar, Lead Women Tech Makers, another initiative of Google Developer Group, added that we are helping women by equipping them with latest knowledge and assistance in assignments, if required. “We are delighted to see more than 400 young female entrepreneurs participate in this annual fest,” she added.

The Google Developer Group Pune started its journey in February 2011. The group tries to engage student developers, fresh graduates and professionals, through hack events and meet-ups. The motive is to create a local ecosystem of programmers and hackers in and around Pune. Technology awareness has been the primary goal of the group.

‘Pune has right ingredients to become an AI hub’

Sandeep Gupta, product manager, TensorFlow Google, said, “With learning and focus on artificial intelligence at various universities, artificial intelligence-based startups, tech events and startup ecosystem, Pune has all the right ingredients to become an artificial intelligence hub.”

