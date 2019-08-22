Disabled woman sexually assaulted in Bhosari

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:30 IST

A 45-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting a disabled woman in Bhosari on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Shankar Nirbhavne, lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim, according to the complaint filed with the police station. The complaint was lodged by the victim’s sister who is 34 years old.

The man had approached the complainant’s sister and took her to his house at 12:30pm on Wednesday, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint. The police could not confirm whether he found the victim in her house or roaming on the street. The man was aware that the woman had a learning disability.

According to the police, Nirbhavne lives alone, is unemployed and has a habit of drinking alcohol.

“The victim is in her 40s. The complaint was filed by the younger sister who got to know about the incident from women in the area,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Binudev Kapurgude who is investigating the case.

Her sister approached the police in the afternoon and a case was registered against Nirbhavne at 8:15pm. The woman was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical tests on Wednesday night while the man was arrested. He will produced in a local court on Thursday.

“The man had tried to run away, but we caught him at 11pm,” added PSI Kapurgude.

A case under Section 376(2)(j)(l) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bhosari police station against Nirbhavne.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 16:30 IST