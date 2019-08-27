Doc always on her Bullet... now, no more

pune

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:13 IST

Prachi Bari

Aureate society is in mourning; the clouds darkening in the evening sky provide the tragic atmosphere.

Many of the society’s residents are returning from work and are still unsure of what has happened.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/bullet-riding-woman-doc-dies-after-losing-control-of-bike-coming-under-bus/story-yFQAZDWmWuzEep0vEno6MI.html

This is the residential society where Aishwariya Gargatte (25) a charming, outgoing young doctor, lived with her parents, Rajesh Gargatte (63), and Padma (60), for the past two years.

Aishwariya Gargatte’s parents in act of inspiring generosity, donated her corneas to the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital before the cremation on Monday.

Her parents run a gift shop in Pimple Saudagar. She has an elder brother Parag (31), married and settled in Canada, working in the field of animation and visual effects.

“I was in office when I got to know about this tragic incident, it is indeed very sad for the family,” says chairman of the society, Sunil Nirantar.

“Ever since the parents got to know of their only daughter’s accident, they are in deep shock,” says Kawaljit Bindra, a neighbour who spoke on the family’s behalf. “We got to know about her accident at 10.40 am and we rushed to the spot. But, the police had already taken her to Yashwantrao Chavan Municipal hospital,” added Bindra, who had just returning back from the funeral held in Chinchwadgaon.

“She wanted to be a surgeon and had returned to India after studying medicine in the Philippines. She had also cleared her Indian Medical Council exams and the family was booked to travel to Delhi in couple of days for her registration as a doctor,” said Ajay V, a close friend of the family.

Dr Aishwariya Gargatte was an ex-student of DAV school in Aundh.

Earlier, the family lived in Aundh near Medipoint hospital and two years ago shifted to Aureate, a new building in Kate vasti, Pimpale Saudagar. “She was on the threshold of the beginning of her career and now it is all lost,” added Ajay.

“She had good height like her father and always rode the Bullet. She was courteous and respected elders too,” said her neighbour Sonia Bindra.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:13 IST