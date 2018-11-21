Drastic swing in Pune’s minimum temperature has doctors sweating

Pune has witnessed a dramatic change in minimum temperatures, aided in part by heavy cloud cover and freak rain due to the cyclone Gaja, which struck Tamil Nadu, now over the Arabian Sea.

The change in weather is worrying health officials of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Dr Anil Roy, health chief, Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation, said, “Such changes in temperature are ideal for the spread of swine flu and related viral diseases.Hence, we have requested immediate visits to the hospital for those with any type of cough,cold or viral- related symptoms.”

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on November 16, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius. However, on Tuesday, November 20, the minimum settled at 22.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city was also up to 34.3 degrees Celsius.

Along with Pune, daily minimum temperatures have risen in Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur and other parts of the Madhya (middle) Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Jalgaon recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 16.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD Pune has forecast the minimum temperature in the city to remain between 19 deg C and 15 deg C for the rest of the week, with maximum temperatures at 33 deg C.

IMD Pune also forecast light to heavy showers with thunderstorms in South Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra today.

Various parts of Pune, including Sinhagad road, Salisbury Park, Katraj, Karve road, Bibvewadi and Canotnment witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, Sangli and Kolhapur also reported rain.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:11 IST