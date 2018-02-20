DSK being treated for neurological disorder, says family physician

A day after Pune-based real estate developer DS Kulkarni was shifted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Kulkarni’s family physician, who is also a consulting doctor in the case at Deenanath hospital said that he is being treated for a neurological disorder.

According to doctors at Deenanath, DSK was on ventilator, which was removed on Sunday itself, and is being given the oxygen therapy.

Dr Vijay Jagtap, who is DSK’s family physician, said that the builder, popularly known as DSK, is being given the preventive treatment forMetabolic Encephalopathy Altered Sensorium.Metabolic Encephalopathy Altered Sensorium is an illness where the patient suffers with certain metabolic disturbances affecting the brain function and does not respond to sensory impulses properly. Dr Jagtap said that no incidents related to this disorder were recorded in the past.

“DSK is being given the treatment of Metabolic Encephalopathy Altered Sensorium which is a neurological disorder. CT Scan, MRI and some other tests were done earlier on Monday. However, as a part of preventive measures, we have already begun treatment pertaining to this problem. DSK’s condition is stable now. It is neither deteriorating nor is it improving,” said Dr Jagtap.

A day after DS Kulkarni’s arrest, he was first hospitalised at the Sassoon General Hospital and then, he was moved to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. While DSK’s son Shirish Kulkarni claimed his father had suffered a stroke, doctors at the Sassoon hospital said that DSK’s blood pressure had shot up, and circulation to the brain had been affected.

Taking the deteriorating health of DS Kulkarni into consideration, the court accepted the application filed by the defence counsel and converted DSK’s police custody into judicial custody.

The judge also asked officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to produce DSK before the medical board of the Sassoon hospital at 8 am on Tuesday, where he will be examined by a team of expert doctors.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pune police had arrested DSK and his wife Hemanti in Delhi. After being produced before the court, the Kulkarnis were remanded in seven days police custody.

Assistant commissioner of police (economic offences wing) Nilesh More said that the jailed developer “lost his balance while talking to police officers in the lock-up at Faraskhana police station,” after which he was rushed to the state-run Sassoon hospital.

“We told the court that he is normal and fit for interrogation. His lawyer moved an application on humanitarian grounds and accordingly, the court had given him the permission to stay in Deenanath Hospital for one day. DSK has been asked to report before the Sassoon hospital medical board where medical experts will give their opinion on his health,” he said.