Eco-friendly wave gives Holi fervour the right hues in Pune

Noticeboards in residential housing societies across the city boast of beautiful announcements for Holi - the festival of colour, albeit they are all eco-friendly colours of course.

In Pune, it is not just about playing with colour and water, but also the burning of ‘holika’ which is considered important. Most households will be filled with the aroma of sweet puranpoli, and other sweets, while the children ready their colours to be played with.

Some societies prefer to only have the ‘holika dahan’ which has more importance. Swati Deshmukh, resident of Rohan Nilay 2, says, “It is often called Choti Holi but it is the most important aspect of the Holi festival. We are celebrating the good over evil and the burning of cow dung with dry wood helps to purify the pollution.”

Roseland Residency management team has put up a notice in all their buildings for Holi celebrations which have to be compulsory enjoyed with natural colours. “We have always followed this and we will only buy organic colours. We encourage dry Holi celebrations only,” said Prashant Dhakane, member of the Roseland Residency in Pimpale Saudagar. Besides this there will be music, dance and a delicious lunch planned for residents.

Similarly, Kunal Aspiree residents too are geared up to play their first Holi after shifting there in December. “We are strictly playing with organic colours only,” says Mahesh Malawade, a resident.

“There is an awareness and also an increase in demand for organic colours,” says Lolita Gupta,from eCoexist a store that began promoting the use of natural Holi colours in 2004. Their colours are made using natural kumkum, turmeric powder, potato, rice flour and beetroot powder.