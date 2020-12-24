e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Police deny permission for Elgar Parishad Pune conclave: Here’s what you need to know

Police deny permission for Elgar Parishad Pune conclave: Here’s what you need to know

Police in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday denied permission to retired justice BG Kolse Patil for organising an Elgar Parishad conclave in the city on December 31

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel at Vijay Stambh of Bhima Koregaon in Pune.
Security personnel at Vijay Stambh of Bhima Koregaon in Pune.(HT Archive)
         

Police in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday denied permission to retired justice BG Kolse Patil for organising an Elgar Parishad conclave in the city on December 31, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, the detection of a deadly new strain of the virus in the UK, and the need to maintain law and order. Here is what the event is about and why it has been in the news over the last few years:

1. Caste clashes broke out in Pune’s Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, and left one person dead and 40 injured a day after an Elgar Parishad was organised in Pune.

2. The conclave was organised ahead of the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Koregaon in which the British army, manned primarily by Dalit soldiers, defeated the Peshwas, the then rulers who instituted oppressive caste practises.

Also Read: Police deny permit for Elgar Parishad event

3. Fourteen academics and activists have been arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

4. The National Investigation Agency, which took over the probe into the violence from Pune police, has blamed Maoists for it.

5. According to a charge sheet filed in the case, Maoists were behind organising and funding of the conclave that was followed by the violence in Bhima Koregaon.

6. The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh had requested the Pune police to exercise restraint in acting on the request by Patil for permission to organise the Elgar Parishad this year.

7. Patil has described Elgar Parishad an anti-caste conference and had said he would move the high court if the permission was denied for it.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President with 20mn signatures against farm laws, detained
LIVE: ‘Sin to brand farmers anti-nationals,’ says Priyanka Gandhi
LIVE: ‘Sin to brand farmers anti-nationals,’ says Priyanka Gandhi
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
PM Modi likely to camp in West Bengal every month ahead of polls: BJP leader
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In