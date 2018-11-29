Elgar Parishad: I am being wrongly implicated in the case, says Gadling in Pune court

Advocate Surendra Gadling, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, alleged that he was being falsely implicated in the case. Gadling was arguing on his bail plea before sessions court judge Kishore D Vadane on Wednesday. The court has now adjourned the matter till December 4.

Gadling along with four other activists were arrested by the Pune police for their alleged Maoist links. Earlier on Wednesday, Gadling argued before the court that police do not have concrete evidence to prove his links with the outlawed organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Following Gadling’s argument, the prosecution will argue over the bail plea.

Besides Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Pune police have also invoked additional charges related to sedition and waging war against the country against all the suspects arrested in the case. In the chargesheet filed against the suspects earlier this month, Pune police have accused the suspects of aggravating the violence at Bhima Koregaon which took place on January 1 this year.

The 5,160 page chargesheet also stated, “Maoist leaders including...Rona Wilson and fugitive Kishan Da were conspiring the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and waging war against the country for which they were planning to procure arms and ammunition.”

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:35 IST