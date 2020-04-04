Enough produce to cater to needs of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: APMC

pune

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:40 IST

The fresh produce arriving at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)-run Market Yard in Gultekdi is enough to cater to the needs of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, said BJ Deshmukh, administrator, APMC, on Friday.

“A total of 530 vehicles arrived at Market Yard in Gultekdi on Friday. As farmers are sending produce in bulk we have informed them that only 400 vehicles will be allowed inside the market from Sunday,” said Deshmukh.

“Across the APMC markets in the state the officials are unable to control the crowd, but in Pune, we are able to manage the market and the crowd well and the business is running smoothly,” said Deshmukh.

Only wholesale traders are allowed inside the markets who have been given permission and have stickers on their vehicles and individuals are restricted entry in the market, informed Deshmukh.

“The officials make sure that everyone follows social distancing and takes precautions to stop the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection. From today (Friday) action has been initiated against those who are violating norms, ” said Deshmukh.

The Pune district administration was running the wholesale fruit and vegetable market from March 29 to March 31 as the traders had decided to stop business due to shortage of labour after the lockdown was announced by prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 . The traders started operating the market from April 1.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, Pune APMC traders union, said, “All the traders, police, potters, retailers are co-ordinating together and make sure the market operates smoothing and the norms are followed.”

Action against violators, licences suspended

According to BJ Deshmukh, administrator, APMC, the licences of five traders have been suspended for violating norms. “Action has been taken against one fruit trader and four vegetable traders for not taking necessary precautions like wearing masks, social distancing among others while conducting business,” said Deshmukh.

“We have also taken action against 22 tempos owners and seized their entry cards for violating norms,” said Deshmukh.

Arrival of vegetables, fruits and food grains at Market Yard

April 3- 30,290 quintals

April 2- 24,441 quintals

April 1- 49,952 quintals