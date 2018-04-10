Families of labourers wiped out, paralysed in Khandala accident near Pune jn

Pune Chaos ensued at Satara Civil Hospital and Khandala Rural Hospital on Tuesday morning, as survivors of the Pune-Bengaluru highway accident began to be brought in.

The accident has completely wiped out at least two families. Several of those in the truck, which was travelling from Bijapur in Karnataka to Bor, were travelling with their children. The truck lost control, rammed into a safety barricade and then a concrete wall before toppling over.

Of the 37 labourers in the truck, 18 have been declared dead so far. The 19 who survived are all in one of the two above hospitals.

“We have no idea who is related to whom. They are from another state. Their immediate relatives have now reached and even some of them don’t know. Our first priority is to treat them,” said civil surgeon, Dr Shrikant Bhoi.

The bodies of all the members of a family of three - Kiran Vitthal Rathod, 15, son of Kallubai Vitthal Rathod, 35, and Vitthal Khiru Rathod, 40, are being taken to their hometown in Karnataka.

At two years of age, Tanveer Kiran Rathod is the youngest victim of the accident yet.Her mother, 26-year-old Sangeeta Kiran Rathod's body also travels with Tanveer's and two others back to Bijapur, Karnataka.

Sangeeta’s husband and Tanveer’s father, Kiran Tendu Rathod, is undergoing treatment for a severe head injury, fractured left leg and is currently breathing with the help of a machine.He does not know his wife and daughter are dead.

Three others who died, but whose identity HT has not been able to ascertain, are also in transit back from Khandala Rural hospital to Karnataka.

A 10-year-old boy who could only identify himself as Sunil, is on a bed with a head injury. “He is only able to tell us that his name is Sunil. A few people came to see him, but no parent or relative of his has come as yet,” said Dr Ulka Zende, chief medical officer (CMO) of Satara Civil Hospital.

Sachin Fattu Rathod, 18, is looking for a boy who matches Sunil’s description. Speaking from the male surgery ward, Rathod says, “My clothes and tools are lost. My parents are now on their way from Bijapur. I was travelling with my maternal aunt, her husband and their 11-year-old son Sunil. I have no idea where they are."

Another 10-year-old, Kajal Rathod's struggle to cry is audible, though weak. On the bed opposite to her’s is her mother, Ranchita Devanand Rathod, who has suffered multiple injuries. "She does not know that her husband has passed away. She is my sister-in-law's relative. I live closer to her than her family, so I came," says Kashibai Valu Rathod, sitting by the bed, in a hushed voice.

Ranchita Rathod also does not know that her 35-year-old husband, Devanand's body, has been sent to back home, after post-mortem at Khandala Rural Hospital. The Rathod home is located around 50 km from where his wife and daughter currently are.

Eventually, printed lists and photos of patients and deceased will be accessible and shown to survivors and relatives. For now, despite the doctors’ and hospitals’ best efforts, chaos still rules.