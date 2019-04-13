Film on benefits of demonetisation ready for release in Maharashtra

Within days of the Election Commission refusing permission for the screening of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Pune-based filmmaker is ready to launch his film, ‘Notebandi Sahi Hai’ (Demonetisation is Good) on the merits of demonetisation.

The Marathi filmmaker Balasaheb Gore, who does not have any known films to his credit, said he plans to release ‘Notebandi Sahi Hai’ of 110 minutes on April 19.

A special screening of the film was organised for BJP leaders from Maharashtra in February, including state president Raosaheb Danve. Gore said after the screening, “Danve came to me and congratulated the entire team for making a movie on demonetisation with a positive message in it.”

While the poster for the movie was ceremoniously launched in March by Pune’s BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha Girish Bapat, state cabinet minister Girish Mahajan was present at the music release event.

Gore denied that it was a propaganda film for the BJP. He said, “I am directly not associated with any political party. However, I have close relations with the leaders of all the political outfits, including BJP. Having said so, I reiterate this is not a propaganda film.” According to Gore, the film highlights the positive consequences of demonetisation that happened in 2016.

The film has been shot at the interiors of Konkan region at a budget of about ~75 lakh. Gore said the censor board cleared his film in December 2018 and he got the release date this month. “I am prepared to face the Election Commission (EC). However, I have not received any such notice from the EC so far,” he said. Although the release date for the film has been announced, the film has so far not got any screens in the city or the state.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:13 IST