First transgender death reported due to Covid-19 in the city

pune

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:23 IST

The city reported 11 deaths on Saturday taking the death count to 185 in Pune city due to Covid-19. Sassoon General Hospital reported four deaths on Saturday, taking the hospital’s total count to 103 deaths. Out of the 11, one includes a 46-year-old transgender from Bhavani peth. The number of critical patients also rose from 70 as of May 9 to 149 on Saturday. About 68 patients were discharged taking the final count to 1,698 and 202 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported taking the total to 3,295.

The transgender was suffering from acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pnuemonia with diabetes, hypertension, obesity and Covid-19 positive. The death was reported at Sassoon hospital where the patient was admitted on May 14 and declared dead on Saturday at 3:45 am.

The other deaths includes a 55-year-old female from Ramtekdi Hadapsar, reported from Kashibai Navale hospital who also had a history of pulmonary TB and was admitted on May 9 and declared dead on May 15.

The third death is that of a 64-year-old male from Nana peth, reported from Poona hospital who also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and IHD and was admitted to the hospital on May 13 and declared dead on May 15.

The fourth death is of an 84-year-old male from Rasta peth reported from Sahyadri hospital who was admitted on May 6 and declared dead on May 15 and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism.

Fifth death is that of a 68-year-old female from Tadiwala road admitted at Sassoon on May 10 and declared dead on Saturday. The person was also suffering from myocarditis, acute kidney injury, dilated cardiomyopathy and hypertension.

The sixth death is that of a 63-year-old male from Ramtekdi Hadapsar, reported from Sassoon hospital who was admitted on May 14 and declared dead on Saturday. The person was also suffering from hypertension and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The seventh death is that of a 49-year-old male from Mangalwar peth reported from district hospital Aundh who was admitted on May 14 and declared dead on Saturday and was also suffering from decompensated liver cirrhosis and bilateral pneumonia.

Another 79-year-old male from Gultekdi was reported dead on Saturday at Sassoon hospital and was also suffering from hypertension and hypothyrodism.

The ninth death was of a 72-year-old female from Bibwewadi reported from Poona hospital, admitted on May 13 and declared dead on Saturday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ failure, diabetes and hypertension.

The tenth death was of a 48-year-old male from Tadiwala road reported from Symbiosis hospital who was admitted on April 24 and declared dead on May 16. The person also suffered from diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetic neuropathy.

The 11th death reported on Saturday as of evening update is that of a 65 -year-old from Yerawada, reported from Poona hospital who also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and diabetes. and was declared dead on Saturday.