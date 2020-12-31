Flag-off date for metro will be decided after trial run

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:36 IST

Despite the coaches for the Pune metro priority stretch between Sant Tukaramnagar metro station and Phugewadi already elevated on the tracks, the Pune metro officials stopped short of declaring the date of launch.

According to officials, residents will have to wait for at least four more months, starting January 2020, to be able to actually use the metro rail.

On Tuesday, the metro coaches were given a warm welcome and decorated with flowers and balloons. Speaking at a press conference, Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said, “The trial run has already begun from December 31 and the work on coaches, tracks and stations will be completed in three months. Post completion, three government agencies — the railway board, Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Commissioner of Railway Safety (CMRS) — will certify the entire metro stretch. After we get the certification, we will need a few more weeks, before we open the service for the public. This will be done only if everything goes as per our plan.”

The seven-km stretch between Sant Tukaramnagar and Phugewadi, where the trial run is happening, will first operate only between these two stations, while the work on Nashik phata and Kasarwadi, which falls between these two stations, is yet to be completed. Currently, 63 per cent works is completed at the priority stations. The residents will only be able to use the metro once the work on all the stations is complete, said Dixit.

Explaining the features of the coaches, Dixit said, “The coaches are made of stainless steel and will have panic button for safety purposes. The coaches also have cultural symbols that depict the history of Pune. Some of the symbols are that of Shaniwarwada and IT park. There will be ramps for disabled persons and every station will have an entry and exit on both sides with ample parking space.

“We will also ensure end-to-end connectivity through feeder bus services, e-rickshaws, e-bikes and e-vans to be used by metro commuters. The metro stations will also work as footover bridges, even for those who do not want to use the metro,” added Dixit.

What’s in name?

Although the metro passes through PCMC, no stations have been named as Pimpri or Chinchwad. PCMC mayor Usha Dhore raised the issue recently and said the residents were unhappy. Dixit said, “This is a public project and if the civic body comes to us with a formal request on the same, we can consider this.”

Record time performance by Maha -Metro

Stating that the project has been completed in record time and within the stipulated budget, Maha-Metro officials said that even the funding agencies from France and Germany expressed satisfaction and were surprised that such a large scale infra project could be completed in just 30 months and within the budget. “Despite heavy challenges in Pune, including heavy traffic on road and the technical challenges of crossing over railways lines and from under the river, our team has given a commendable performance in a short span of time,” said Dixit.