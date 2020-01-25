Flash flood victims in Pune still await entire compensation

pune

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:21 IST

The government had announced Rs15,000 as compensation for the flood-affected people but only Rs5,000 has been given to flood-affected people and state government is yet to release the entire relief amount, said Dheeraj Ghate, leader of the opposition.

He was speaking during the meeting headed by district collector Naval Kishore Ram, on Friday to take a review of relief work for flood-affected people in the city.

Heavy rain in September caused the Ambil odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow, inundating housing societies, roads and slums and claiming lives and mass destruction of property.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, standing committee chairman, Hemant Rasane and Ghate were present for the meeting from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with other officials.

Ghate said, “The government had announced to give Rs15,000 compensation for the flood-affected people but only Rs5,000 has been given to them. The state government is yet to release the entire amount.”

Rasane said, “PMC will make a budgetary provision to carry out various infrastructure works in flood-affected areas.”