Floriculture hit in Maharashtra as demand for flowers slumps within, outside India

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:27 IST

The domestic consumption of flowers and flower exports, especially roses from Talegaon in Pune district have been hit hard by the Covid-19 related shutdown in various parts of the world and cancellation of social events within and outside the country.

The Lonavla, Talegaon belt, Maval taluka in Pune district is India’s most flourishing floriculture belt. Satara and Nashik districts also account for floriculture in a big way with the cultivation of roses, carnations and gerberas, along with other flowers. As per Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), floriculture exports during 2018-19 amounted to Rs 571.38 crore and the total exported quantity was 19,726 metric tonnes. While Maharashtra is a leading exporter, the major export destinations were USA, Netherlands, UK, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pune District Flower Grower Association’s president Shivajirao Bhegade said, “The European market and exports to all countries came to a halt completely two weeks ago and from March 12th, the demand for flowers, mainly roses, stopped completely in the domestic market.”

He said no orders are expected on account of a ban on visits to religious places, and postponement of various social events and marriages. “Maval in Pune district is well known all over the country for floriculture and during Valentine’s Day, 70 percent of rose exports happens from these area,” Bhegade said.

Kaka Pingle, a flower grower and trader from the district said, “I supply flowers to Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Banglore, Kolkata, Jaipur and most metro cities. But since 12th February, the demand has been reduced to a trickle. For example, we used to send 100 boxes to Jaipur and Udaipur every week, but now there is no demand even for a single box. The last order was for just 10 boxes,” he said.

Pingle said, “Flowers are transported mainly by Jhelum Express to the northern states and by air to Kolkata and some other cities. As marriages are being postponed and small functions are being cancelled, there is no demand coming from traders.”

A rose grower, Popat Jamle said, “We are keeping flowers in cold storage but they can last in cold storage for maximum three to four days. The new harvest after Valentine’s Day is ready with the farmers. Flowers take 45 days to get ready. If we want to catch the May marriage season, the existing lot has to be harvested. Farmers now have no option but to harvest flowers and throw them as there are no takers. The production cost is very high and farmers will have to bear the loss.”