Flyovers, bio-diversity park, forts: PMC’s action zone

₹76.42 cr payout for evicted flat owners

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had okayed the allocation of Rs 76.42 crore as compensation for flat owners whose apartments will be acquired during the development of the Chandni chowk flyover.

Standing committee chairman Yogesh Mulik said that as the work is getting delayed over land possession, the standing committee approved the amount immediately. The PMC will also bear the cost of registration of the new apartments of residents who will need to shift to other locations.

The central government is bearing the cost of the project, but PMC is required to acquire the land and hand it over to the NHAI. PMC will need to acquire almost 14 hectares in the area for the project.

The civic body has identified the land and will demolish 11 buildings. The owners of 85 flats in these 11 buildings have given their consent and will take the cash compensation.

Once the land acquisition process is completed, NHAI will start the tendering process and work on the ground will start immediately.

All-party meet in April to decide future of BDP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to call a meeting in the first week of April with all party leaders and local MLAs to revise the bio-diversity park (BDP) plan.

Earlier, the state government had decided not to allow any construction on reserved land in the city containing green cover.

BDP became an after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis allotted 50 acres for the Shiv Shrushti project on land reserved for the BDP.

While the chief minister assured that this will be considered a special case, the demand from BJP party elected members and opposition parties forced him to instruct the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC ) to call a meeting of MLAs and office bearers.

The chief minister has assured all that whatever decision is taken at the meeting will be followed by the state government.

Leader of the House in the PMC, Shrinath Bhimale, said that the meeting will be held in the first week of April under the chairmanship of guardian minister Girish Bapat and mayor Mukta Tilak. All members of parliament (MPs) from the city, MLAs and party leaders will be invited for this meeting.

Bhimale said, “All parties will together take the decision on BDP and will convey it to the chief minister.”

PMC to erect flyover from Seven Loves chowk to Market Yard

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod to erect a flyover from the Seven Loves chowk to Market Yard. The ground breaking ceremony for the flyover will be on March 30, by Pune guardian minister Girish Bapat.

Pune is fast becoming the flyover city. This year, PMC approved four flyovers including those at Nal Stop, Sinhgad road and Ghorpadi, apart from this one. More than 20 flyovers already exist in the city.

Leader of the House Shrinath Bhimale, who also represents the Salisbury Park area, said that it was at last an eight-years-old demand to erect the flyover on this stretch as there is heavy traffic.

The total project cost is Rs 28.31 crore. This flyover will start near Apsara Talkies at Seven Loves chowk and ended near the post office of Market Yard. It is a two-way flyover which will help residents travelling towards Bibvewadi, Kondhwa, NIBM road and Katraj.

Standing committtee chairman Yogesh Mulik said that the PMC had approved Rs15 crore for this financial year and the remaining provision would be made in the next fiscal.

The two-lane flyover will be 1,040m long and open to traffic coming from both directions. Each lane will be 4.5 metres wide. Mumbai based company Walecha Engineering Limited will erect the flyover.

PMC will erect public toilets on forts from Pune district

Tourists and trekkers visiting famous forts in Pune district will now have the basic amenity of a toilet being provided at these historical sites. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to build public toilets at all forts in the district, including Shivneri, Sinhgad, Purandar, Rajgad, Lohagad and Torna, among others.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde put forward the proposal at the PMC general body meeting. As per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC), if the municipal corporation wants to spend money outside the civic limits, the administration needs to take permission from the general body.

The elected members unanimously approved the proposal even though the forts are outside PMC limits.

Now the administration will do a detail study of the forts to decide where and how the toilets will be required to be built. Earlier requests to the state government and the archaeological department failed to draw any action.

