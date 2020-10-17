e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Follow Covid-19 safety norms during Navratri, Diwali: Ajit Pawar to Punekars

Follow Covid-19 safety norms during Navratri, Diwali: Ajit Pawar to Punekars

During Ganesh festival, people flouted Covid-19 norms which resulted in an increase in Covid-19 positive cases. So people should avoid the same mistakes during the upcoming festive season, he says

pune Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:19 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Pawar attended a meeting with the civic officials and elected members and alerted the administration.
Pawar attended a meeting with the civic officials and elected members and alerted the administration.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of the upcoming festive season Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, appealed to people and civic administration to follow Covid-19 safety norms and not repeat mistakes made during the Ganesh festival.

Pawar said, “During Ganesh festival, people flouted Covid-19 norms which resulted in an increase in Covid-19 positive cases. So people should avoid the same mistakes during the upcoming festive season.”

Navratri, a nine-day festival, starts from Saturday.

Pawar attended a meeting with the civic officials and elected members and alerted the administration.

Pawar said, “The Central team has warned of a possible second wave in the city in December and January. On this background, the administration must prepare for the same and take the necessary steps and also create awareness among the residents.”

‘Hospitals not giving Covid patients benefit from MJPJAY’

Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed civic officials to look into complaints from rural parts of Pune about hospitals not passing the benefit of the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to Covid-19 patients.

“If it is found that the hospitals are on the panel of Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the patients are not benefiting from the scheme, action should be taken against them,” he said.

top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Chahal, Sundar keep Smith, Buttler shackles
IPL 2020 Live Score: Chahal, Sundar keep Smith, Buttler shackles
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In