Follow Covid-19 safety norms during Navratri, Diwali: Ajit Pawar to Punekars

pune

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:19 IST

Ahead of the upcoming festive season Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, appealed to people and civic administration to follow Covid-19 safety norms and not repeat mistakes made during the Ganesh festival.

Pawar said, “During Ganesh festival, people flouted Covid-19 norms which resulted in an increase in Covid-19 positive cases. So people should avoid the same mistakes during the upcoming festive season.”

Navratri, a nine-day festival, starts from Saturday.

Pawar attended a meeting with the civic officials and elected members and alerted the administration.

Pawar said, “The Central team has warned of a possible second wave in the city in December and January. On this background, the administration must prepare for the same and take the necessary steps and also create awareness among the residents.”

‘Hospitals not giving Covid patients benefit from MJPJAY’

Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed civic officials to look into complaints from rural parts of Pune about hospitals not passing the benefit of the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) to Covid-19 patients.

“If it is found that the hospitals are on the panel of Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the patients are not benefiting from the scheme, action should be taken against them,” he said.