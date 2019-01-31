Former live-in partner shares Pune woman’s visuals on porn websites

A man from Chennai, identified as T Ashwin, was booked for sharing pictures and videos of his former live-in partner on porn websites. According to her complaint, the complainant and Ashwin were classmates in college where they studied psychology.

The woman, who moved to Pune a few months ago, works as a psychologist at a school in Chinchwad. She was in a live-in relationship with Ashwin before she moved to Pune.

The pictures and videos of the girl changing clotheswere shared on porn website and a classified advertisement platform.

"He put her pictures and videos while changing clothes on websites along with her phone number. She started receiving calls thereafter," said police inspector Masaji Kale of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 354(c) (voyeurism), 507 (criminal intimdiation by anonymous communications) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(e) and 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Chikhali police station against the man.

Man shares teenaged ex-lover’s morphed pictures on Instagram

A man, identified as Aniket Chandrashekhar Meshram, a resident of Srinagar Chandrashekhar Ward of Gondia region of Maharashtra, was booked for sharing lewd morphed pictures of his former girlfriend on a social media platform.

Meshram created a fake account in the name of the complainant who is 18 years old. The two had met on Facebook and had exchanged numbers. They were in a virtual, long-distance relationship and used to chat on WhatsApp often, according to the police. However, the complainant broke up with the man recently which enraged him. He created an Instagram account where he uploaded her morphed, lewd pictures.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(e) and 67 of Information Technology Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Meshram.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 16:17 IST