Four rescued from prostitution racket in Pune, Bibvewadi

Three people were arrested and four women were pulled out of a sex business after the Pune police raided a prostitution den operating with a massage parlour as a front.

The three arrested people were identified as Shyam Fasge, Preeti Fasge and Atlu Melu Khamo, who is a native of Nagaland.The four women found in the parlour were natives of the North Eastern states - Nagaland and Mizoram. The women were sent to the rehabilitation center in Mohammadwadi near Hadapsar while the three accused have been placed under police custody. The police received a tip-off regarding the racket.The women and men were found in an apartment in Chandrika Society in Bibwewadi. The raid was carried out by a team led by Manisha Zende, police inspector of social security cell along with the help of local police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Bibwewadi police station.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:31 IST