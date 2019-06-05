From Sadashiv peth to Pashan... Jnana Prabodhini branches out

The Jnana Prabodhini Prashala at Sadashiv peth celebrates 50 years on June 9. The school plans to expand its campus by starting new centres at Pashan and Khed Shivapur. Construction of a new campus will begin after the school management gets necessary permissions from the government authorities.

“We are planning to shift the school to the 12.5-acre property owned by the Jnana Prabodhini Trust near Pashan. We are also looking at another land given by the state government to the trust at Khed Shivapur for setting up the campus. The process of getting permissions for the new school campus is underway,” said Milind Naik, school principal.

Naik said the new campus will provide an opportunity to set up a well-designed, airy and spacious dream school, having playgrounds, laboratories and spaces for art and craft activities.

The secondary school, affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), starts admissions for Class 5 and each batch has 80-student quota – 40 boys and 40 girls. The school focuses on overall development of the child along with the academics to make them able to contribute in the development of society.

The school management plans to increase student intake and start a junior college after it shifts to the new campus.

Girish Bapat, director, Jnana Prabodhini Trust said, “As the new school campus will be based out of Pune city, we are planning to make it a residential campus with hostel facilities. The admission process will include students from Pune, outside city and outside state. The seats will be distributed to accommodate maximum students from across the country.”

